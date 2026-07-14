Tom Segura, Christina P shock fans with sudden end to long marriage

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have reportedly ended their marriage after 18 years, leaving many fans wondering what exactly happened.

So far, neither of them revealed the reason for the split as they have not shared a joint statement or talked publicly about the breakup on social media or their podcast.

Sources familiar with the situation have said that the separation was mutual.

The couple, however, reportedly decided to go their separate ways but no further details have been given.

There have also been no reports of cheating, money problems, family drama or any other public controversy which led them to divorce.

Earlier, fans started wondering about their relationship even before the news of their split came. Some noticed that Tom and Christina were no longer regularly appearing together on new episodes of their popular Your Mom's House podcast.

Instead, they just started hosting separate episodes with different guests.

Moreover, both of them didn’t say if the podcast change was connected to problems in their marriage or not.

Despite the end of their relationship, the ex partners are reportedly planning to continue working together. They are expected to remain involved with Your Mom's House and YMH Studios.

Tom and Christina also share two sons and are reportedly focused on raising them together.