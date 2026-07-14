Christopher Nolan reveals unexpected twist behind making ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan has revealed a surprising detail about The Odyssey, saying that the huge production actually finished earlier than planned.

The Oscar winning director explained that the massive success of Oppenheimer gave him the chance to take on a project as ambitious as Homer’s famous story.

"Coming out of my last film, Oppenheimer, [it] had way more success than I think we had any right to expect," Nolan said. "That gives you an opportunity to get something made that you might not otherwise be able to get made."

Nolan also admitted that his Oscar success helped when it came to getting support for the expensive film.

"I think the Oscar thing helped. I think it all helped to go to the studio and say... because being The Odyssey, it needs a massive budget, it needs a massive cast, it needs a lot."

He, however, revealed that filming was planned for 100 days but the team finished after 91.

"We went in at 100 days, and by day 91, we couldn't have taken another step," he said. "So we finished at the right time. We were done. Everybody was done. People were just exhausted. They'd been through it."

Despite the difficult shoot, the Interstellar director believes that all those challenge suited the story.

"It was a very hard movie, but hard for all the right reasons," he said. "The Odyssey should be hard."

The Odyssey is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2027.