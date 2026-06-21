IPP announces support for PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan govt formation

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders address a joint press conference in Gilgit, June 21, 2026. — X/@PPP_Org

IPP will join PPP-led alliance in GB: Haji Gul Bar Khan.

Alliance to put GB on path of prosperity: PPP GB president

Process of govt formation to begin Monday: Amjad Hussain.



GILGIT: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Sunday joined hands with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to support the formation of a coalition government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Leaders of both parties made the announcement during a joint press conference in Gilgit, a day after the PPP agreed to a power-sharing formula with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

"We will join the PPP-led alliance," IPP GB President Haji Gul Bar Khan said, adding that other matters regarding the alliance would be decided by the parties' central leaderships.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP GB President Amjad Hussain termed the alliance between the PPP, PML-N and IPP a positive development, saying it would put the region on the path of development and prosperity.

The PPP leader further announced that the formal process of government formation would begin tomorrow (Monday).

A day earlier, the PPP announced a power-sharing arrangement with PML-N, under which the office of the GB chief minister will go to the PPP, while the governor's position will be held by the PML-N.

In a statement, the PPP said that both parties decided to form a government through political cooperation following mutual consensus.

The organisations of both parties had finalised the proposed formula after a consultative process, it added.

The statement further said that the opposition leader in the GB Assembly will be from the PML-N, along with the post of deputy speaker of the assembly.

The general elections for 24 seats of the GB Assembly were held on June 7, with the PPP emerging as the single largest party by securing nine seats.

According to a notification issued by the GB Election Commission, PML-N bagged six seats in 21 of the 24 constituencies.

Although the IPP failed to win a seat in the election, four independent candidates joined the party during a meeting with Communications Minister and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan on June 16.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen secured one seat, while an independent candidate also won one seat, according to the notified results.

The ECGB has said that the results for GBA-9 Skardu-3, GBA-15 Diamer-1 and GBA-17 Diamer-3 will be announced later.