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SZA calls out ‘Suno' and musicians using AI

SZA records protest against Artificial Intelligence on social media

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 22, 2026

SZA calls out ‘Suno and musicians using AI
SZA calls out ‘Suno' and musicians using AI

SZA has launched a fierce attack on AI music generators and the artists who support them, specifically calling out Suno and alleging that producer Diplo has equity in the company and is attempting to train it on the work of Black musicians.

The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram on Saturday to make her feelings known in no uncertain terms. 

Writing on her private account, she argued that Black artists are unjustly vulnerable to having their creative work exploited. 

"We make up 13% of the American population yet influence the world w our sound and perspective," she wrote. 

"I AINT HEARD A WHITE AI SONG YET…We have no protection in legislature medical or creative. The easiest to steal from. DO NOT GIVE AWAY YOUR VIBRANIUM!!! DO NOT TRAIN AI W YOUR GENIUS."

On her main Instagram account, she went further, claiming that a search of her name revealed AI models have been trained on 238 of her songs.

Her message to any musician who supports the practice was clear. 

"If your a musician and you support this degenerate sh*t? Your DISGUSTING and there's NOTHING YOU COULD EVER SAY TO ME TO MAKE THIS OKAY. I hope u have the life u deserve."

A Suno spokesperson declined to comment directly on SZA's allegations, instead pointing to a LinkedIn post from the company's chief product officer Jack Brody, who stated that Suno's training metadata does not include artists' names, cannot replicate material it was trained on, and that the company is working to improve impersonation detection. 

Suno's Approach to Platform Integrity and Music Copyright Safeguards

Last week, we shared that we're now testing a new music model developed in partnership with the music industry. Weâre extremely excited about this, and itâs a good opportunity to share more on how we think about platform integrity and protecting the people behind the music. At Suno, preserving artistry and human creativity is just as important as product innovation itself. We know thatâs easy to be skeptical about - especially if you havenât actually immersed yourself in our product. But most of the people building Suno are musicians. Empowering human creativity is why we show up, not just some corporate positioning. We believe companies building AI have a responsibility to invest in safeguards with the same level of ambition and rigor that they bring to building products. From our earliest days, we worked to build protections directly into the foundation of our platform. That includes clear rules prohibiting users from uploading or distributing content they don't own or have the rights to use, meaningful enforcement when those rules are violated, and partnerships with industry-standard providers like Audible Magic, Musixmatch, and ACRCloud to help us identify and prevent misuse. It's also shaped how we've approached model development itself. One of the most common questions people ask about AI is whether models can reproduce material from their training data. Our answer is simple: no, that should not happen. Our philosophy has always been that AI should help people create new music, not replicate someone else's. That's why we built our models around what we call âOriginal Creation, By Design,â training strategies intended to reduce the risk of generating unauthorized reproductions. For example, we do not use artist names as a category of training metadata â meaning we made an intentional choice not to teach models artist names because our goal is to help people create brand new songs, not music that sounds like existing artists. Alongside those efforts, weâre actively developing additional approaches for audio fingerprinting, watermarking, and spam and impersonation detection. In addition, weâre engaging in discussions around AI labeling with our users and creatives at all levels, to understand how to best empower them while respecting privacy. Â  We don't treat these issues as a compliance exercise. It's a core part of how we build and it's led us to put more copyright safeguards in place than traditional music software. Not just compared to AI music tools, but compared to all the music tools that preceded them. We're in active dialogue with artists, songwriters, producers, labels, distributors and partners across the music industry, and those conversations will continue to shape the safeguards we build and the investments we make going forward. This will become increasingly important as we release our partnered models in the coming months. We'll have a lot more to share soon. | 31 comments on LinkedIn

It remains unclear whether Diplo holds equity in Suno. A representative for him did not immediately respond to comment requests, though he has spoken positively about using the platform.

Diplo's own position on AI in music is the polar opposite of SZA's. In an April interview, he declared there was "no fighting AI" and that he no longer needed human voices for his tracks. 

"The customer and accessibility is what's always going to be triumphant," he said. 

"99% of people are going to wanna love the best product made the quickest, made the cheapest, that's what the American economy is." 

In a follow-up post on X, he told artists to "adapt or just like give up and become an uber driver."

X/Diplo
X/Diplo

The row reflects a deepening fault line running through the music industry. 

Producer Jack Antonoff recently called those making music with AI "godless wh**es" and "bad actors," while Will.i.am and Timbaland have invested in AI companies. 

SZA's own label RCA Records is owned by Sony Music, which is currently in active litigation against both Suno and competitor Udio. 

Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group have settled their own lawsuits against the platforms, a move that has since prompted a further lawsuit against the labels by the American Federation of Musicians.

Suno recently completed a $400 million investment round, with CEO Mikey Shulman saying contributors included prominent figures from across the music industry, though the company has declined to name them.

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