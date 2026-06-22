‘House of the Dragon’ star Ewan Mitchell talks about disturbing season 3 moment

Ewan Mitchell has opened up about a shocking moment in the season three premiere of House of the Dragon that left viewers and cast talking.

In the first episode, the 29-year-old star’s character Aemond shares a kiss with his mother Alicent, which is played by Olivia Cooke, during a tense scene.

That moment quickly became one of the most controversial and discussed parts of the new season.

Speaking about it, Mitchell shared that the scene made him feel very uncomfortable. He explained that it was something that “kind of makes you want to throw up in your mouth a little bit,” and called it a “shocking” moment that is hard to process.

The Wuthering Heights actor added that the scene showed twisted form of love, saying Aemond grew up without feeling truly loved.

Mitchell then explained that emotional damage leads to a very strange way of showing care, even if it looks disturbing on screen.

The actor also praised his co star Olivia Cooke, calling working with her “masterclass” and said she is excellent in every scene they do together.

Showrunner Ryan Condal also talked about Aemond’s background, making his behaviour to childhood trauma and emotional imbalance.

Cooke also called the moment “quite odd,” adding that it was meant to show tension and fear in Alicent’s situation.