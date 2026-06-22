Is Dua Lipa pregnant with Callum Turner’s baby? Details explained

Rumors about Dua Lipa have been spreading fast online, with many posts claiming that she is expecting a baby with her husband Callum Turner after their recent wedding celebrations.

The buzz started on social media where viral posts said that she made a pregnancy announcement.

Some even shared a fake quote saying she is “eating for two now,” which quickly grabbed attention and got shared thousands of times.

But these claims are not real. There is no official statement from Dua Lipa confirming anything like this.

A lot of the content being shared is misleading, as one widely viewed video shows Dua in an old interview talking about her necklace, with no mention of pregnancy at all.

Other posts use random images and stock photos, which have nothing to do with her personal life.

Even with no proof, the rumors continue to spread online. However, some fans believed the posts, while others called them out and said people are making up stories for views.

In the past, the Levitating hitmaker opened up about wanting children one day, but she has also said it depends on timing and balancing her career.

For now, Dua Lipa has not confirmed any pregnancy news.