Molly-Mae Hague says family is complete after welcoming second child

Molly has recently revealed that their son was actually named after a robot boxing film, Real Steel

Molly-Mae Hague, who has recently confessed that her newborn son has helped ease her fears about motherhood, has ruled out having more children.

The influencer, 27, welcomed her baby boy, named Midas Thomas, with fiancé Tommy Fury, also 27, earlier this month.

In her first YouTube video back, Molly-Mae spoke candidly about the struggle of becoming a first-time mother with her now three-year-old daughter Bambi.

Also in the video, Molly revealed she is 99.9 per cent sure her family is now complete.

She said: 'I just feel like I'm ready to stop at two. So, the fact that we were blessed with a boy and we have a son. We couldn't be luckier and I couldn't be happier.'

The former Love Island star said after Bambi she 'mourned her old life' as she spoke about how she 'really struggled' in the first six months of becoming a first-time mother.

She said: 'I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There's no way to actually compare it.

'A lot of you will know that postpartum with Bambi I truly did struggle so much. I think looking back that I probably did have postpartum depression to some extent, definitely for the first three months to six months.

'I honestly cannot remember a lot of that time with Bambi and feel like I've completely blurred it from my memory and tried to forget in a sad way. I was so out of my depth. I felt like I didn't have a clue what I was doing.

'This is totally my opinion, you cannot compare the mental effects of going from zero to one and then one to two children. And that's just my opinion.'

The Maebe founder said she is aware she is only two weeks postpartum and life will get more challenging the older Midas gets, but after the birth of Bambi she felt 'part of her old life ended'.

Back in 2025, she admitted she would have been 'terrified' to see a positive pregnancy test because of her experience with early motherhood.

Meanwhile, Molly revealed that their son was actually named after a robot boxing film, Real Steel.