Nicole Kidman shares touching tribute to Keith Urban 6 months after divorce

Nicole Kidman seems to have returned the kind gesture to her ex husband Keith Urban with a heartfelt post.

After the country music star’s thoughtful birthday message to the Oscar winner on June 20, the Babygirl star delighted the former couple’s admirers with a cordial exchange.

On Sunday, June 21, the Big Little Lies alum took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Father's Day.

Her post featured two black-and-white throwback photos, one of which shows the four-time Grammy winner carrying their two daughters on his back when they were young children.

"Happy Father's Day to all the fathers," Nicole, who turned 59 just a day ago, wrote across the images.

The Australian-American actress and film producer and Urban, who married in 2006, share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

She also used the occasion to honour her own late father, Dr. Antony Kidman. The proud daughter shared a black-and-white photo of her dad carrying her in his arms as a young child.

Nicole’s Father's Day tribute came a day after Urban, 58, wished her on her birthday with a sweet “Happy Birthday Nicole Mary” message on his own Instagram stories.

The once fan-favourite couple publicly announced their split in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

Following the shocking separation they even finalized their divorce on January 6.