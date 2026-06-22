Olivia Rodrigo's 'special announcement' sparks theories: Tour or new music?

The pop star recently achieved her third consecutive number one album

Olivia Rodrigo is set to make a huge announcement in her upcoming appearance on Good Morning America.

The 22-year-old popstar, who recently released her record-breaking new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, will be interviewed by none other than Diane Sawyer for the segment, set to air on Tuesday, June 23.

“Olivia Rodrigo + Diane Sawyer = <3” read an announcement by GMA on social media. “Tune in to @goodmorningamerica Tuesday for a special announcement from Olivia Rodrigo!”

The announcement was accompanied by a video of the Grammy-winner lip-syncing her new hit single drop dead as the camera zooms out to reveal Sawyer.

Fans immediately began speculating what Rodrigo could have in store next. Some theorised that she will drop a deluxe version of her latest album, while others suggested she could announce a tour.

Other theories included a double album announcement or a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, Rodrigo’s rumoured rival.

Instagram/ Pop Base

Instagram/ Pop Base

Rodrigo released her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12. The album became her third consecutive Number 1 album after Sour (2021) and Guts (2023).