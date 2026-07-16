Zendaya unveils wholesome backstory to 'Odyssey' casting with Tom Holland

Zendaya reveals how Tom Holland brought 'The Odyssey' role to her

Zendaya and Tom Holland worked together in The Odyssey but he got the role before her and got to present her role to her in the sweetest way possible.

The 29-year-old actress revealed that she was so excited when "Christopher Nolan called and my heart was so full," to see Holland get the role, as, she gushed, "he is the best and he deserves it."

However, she was unaware of the surprise waiting for her, she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Zendaya continued, "I am his biggest fan, but I am also Nolan's biggest fan," so she continued to take peeks of the script while the Spider-Man star read it.

"There's a Chris Nolan script in my house, what am I gonna do?" the Euphoria alum joked.

“He came back from another meeting [with Christopher] and he was like, ‘Read this again, but now read it with Athena in mind,’” and The Drama actress recalled saying, "Yo, stop it right now, I was just like so freaked out, so grateful. He [Holland] got to be the one to tell me, it was so special."

The Odyssey comes out in theatres on July 17.