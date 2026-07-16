Julia Garner, Mark Foster reportedly ended six-year of marriage

Julia Garner and Mark Foster's romance once felt like something straight out of a movie.

Now, according to People magazine, the couple has decided to go their separate ways after more than six years of marriage.

Neither Garner nor Foster has publicly commented on the reported split.

Their relationship began quietly after reconnecting on Instagram years after first meeting at the Sundance Film Festival.

Things moved quickly from there, with Foster proposing during a trip to Montana by reading a poem he'd written just for Garner.

“He read me a poem he had written to me, and when he finished, he dropped to a knee and asked me to marry him,” Garner previously told Vogue.

The pair married in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony in 2019, honoring the same place where Garner's parents had tied the knot decades earlier.

Foster, the frontman of Foster the People, added another unforgettable touch by surprising his bride with an original song.

“It was a surprise,” Garner recalled. “Mark wrote, produced, and sang it. It was very surreal, and the most beautiful present I’ve ever received. It felt like I was floating up in the air — it was the most magical moment I’ve ever had.”

Their relationship often played out in heartfelt award show moments. Accepting a Golden Globe in 2023, Garner smiled as she thanked her husband from the stage.

“I want to say thank you to my team who has been with me for years, my husband, Mark, I love you.”

While their marriage has reportedly come to an end, the couple's love story leaves behind plenty of memorable moments that fans won't soon forget.