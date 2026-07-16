Taylor Swift grand MSG wedding gets brutal verdict from celebrity guests

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported $20 million wedding at Madison Square Garden was not just the celebrity event of the year–it also became one of the internet’s most-debated celebrations.

Fans praised the blockbuster production, star-studded guest list and the couple’s ability to pull off a highly private ceremony in one of New York City’s busiest venues.

Some attendees even described the event as unforgettable, with Pat McAfee calling it "the most grand and spectacular event" he'd ever attended.

But admiration quickly gave way to criticism in some corners of social media.

Reports claimed some guest found the wedding ‘tacky,’ citing buffet-style catering, long food lines and a theme that seemingly blended everything from The Wizard of Oz to an enchanted forest.

Others questioned whether Madison Square garden was the right setting for such an intimate milestone, with critics labeling the venue “dystopian” and “kinda tacky.”

Still, many Swifties rushed to defend the pop superstar, arguing that a venue like MSG offered the privacy and security few locations in the world could provide for someone of Swift’s fame.

Supporters also pointed out that any venue she chose would likely have faced intense scrutiny.

Now, as engagement rumours swirl around Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, insiders claim the couple is planning a far more low-key, spiritual celebration–one built around meditation, nature and barefoot vibes rather than blockbuster spectacle.

If Swift’s wedding proved one thing, it’s that no matter how fairy-tale the celebration, the internet always has its own guest list… and plenty of opinions.