Angelina Jolie embarks on new journey amid single parenthood

Angelina Jolie's next plans revealed after kicking off milestone with kids

Angelina Jolie has lived the single mom life for years after her divorce from Brad Pitt, and the children choosing to stay with their mom, but the actress now has plans to focus on herself.

The 51-year-old star has recently celebrated her youngest kids Vivienne and Knox’s 18th birthday and can now fulfil her plan to move from Los Angeles with them.

The Maria star is reportedly “ready” to “experience the world” with them and have more “freedom and flexibility in her life,” an insider told People Magazine.

They continued, “She’s been talking about leaving Los Angeles for years,” where she stayed to finalise her divorce with the F1 star.

Pitt and Jolie share six children – including Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and the twins, who they welcomed together in their 12 year-long relationship and two years of marriage.

The source added that “The kids have always been her priority,” and Jolie “has wanted them to experience the world and she’s excited that they can all do more of that together now. She’s ready for it.”

Previously speaking in an interview, the Girl, Interrupted actress shared her plans of leaving California saying, “as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave,” referring to her younger kids.