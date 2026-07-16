Spice Queen Parveen Ashraf returns to work after husband's death

The Spice Queen fought back tears as she revealed she is ready to return to work six months after losing her husband of 38 years

Chef Parveen Ashraf has shared an emotional update as she returned to social media six months after death of her husband.

Parveen, known as the Spice Queen, rose to fame in 2019 after starring in ITV series Parveen's Indian Kitchen.

Parveen became emotional while discussing how difficult it has been to cope with the tragedy of losing a loved one, confirming her husband of 38 years Qamar had died six months ago.

Uploading a video, the tearful chef told her followers: 'Hi everyone, it is Parveen the Spice Queen – but I am not even sure if I am still her.'

'I just wanted to come on here as I've been away for a while but I wanted to come and say that I think I am ready to come back to work.'

'Those that have lost somebody, you will know how painful this is. I feel he wouldn't want me to wallow in self-pity so I am going to try and get back to work and posting videos and recipes.'

Parveen blew a kiss to the camera as she added in her caption: 'The pain of losing someone you love is all consuming and it's easy to just let the grief take over, however for the sake of my own sanity, I am hoping to get back to work soon.

'Rest in peace my darling man.'

In a December Facebook post, Parveen told her loved ones that Qamar 'my husband of 38 years and the father of my 3 children was taken from us tragically and suddenly.'

'But I am not even sure what [work] means yet. I had a personal tragedy and I lost my husband about six months ago.'