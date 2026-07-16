Jesy Nelson's SMA campaign pays off as UK rolls out newborn screening

In June, Jesy said she'd been left 'heartbroken' as she vowed to 'keep on fighting' after attending Parliament for the MPs' debate on SMA screening at birth

Jesy Nelson's efforts have finally paid it off as she announced that the SMA Type 1 screening test will now be implemented across the whole of the UK as a result of her campaigning.

Speaking to the DailyMail, Jesy said she was 'so proud' of everyone who helped make this possible, adding: 'This is all I ever wanted.'

The singer, 35, revealed in January that her 14-month-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is an inherited genetic disease that damages motor neurons in the spinal cord.

Revealing the news, Jesy said: 'OK, so yesterday I had a phone call with Sharon [Hodgson], the health minister, and James Murray [Secretary of State for Health and Social Care] and they have decided to roll it out across the whole of the UK.

'It's an emotional day. I'm still taking it in to be honest. It’s amazing. It's just mind-blowing. I feel so proud. I just feel so proud of everyone that's been a part of getting it to this place because now future SMA baby’s lives are gonna look completely different. And that is all I ever wanted.

'It will never not be heartbreaking to hear that your child has SMA, but to know that their life will not have to look like this is just amazing.'

In June, Jesy said she'd been left 'heartbroken and outraged' as she vowed to 'keep on fighting' after attending Parliament for the MPs' debate on SMA screening at birth.