Katie Price's stepdad breaks silence on her shock marriage to Lee Andrews

Katie Price's stepdad recalled his surprise when he learned about the wedding

Katie Price's stepdad has shared his feelings about her marriage to Lee Andrews, claiming the businessman was 'pretending to be a millionaire.'

The former glamour model,48, married Lee, her fourth husband, and reportedly left her family 'completely horrified' by her unexpected decision, which came just weeks after splitting from ex boyfriend JJ Slater, whom she had previously insisted was not a 'husband material.'

Paul, who married Katie's mum Amy in 1988 when Katie was 10, recalled his surprise when he learned about the wedding.

Speaking in Katie’s new Sky documentary Nothing to Hide, he shared: “I said, ‘What’s she going to Dubai for?’ ‘See a bloke.’

“Then we find out you’re getting married. You’re off your head.

“Then the geezer’s in the papers pretending he’s a millionaire.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Paul shared his heartbreaking fear he’s to blame for Katie’s chaotic love life and failed marriages.

The 42 year old businessman had only been out of prison for a few weeks when he was reportedly taken into custody by Dubai police on Friday, July 10.

Meanwhile, Katie is currently in the UK following the release of her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

She also recently made an appearance on This Morning, where she continued to defend her marriage.