Montreal shooting victims' identities revealed—here's who they are

The Montreal shooting incident that took place in the city's Cote-des-Neiges borough has left a police officer and a civilian dead.

The shooting incident occurred on Monday afternoon, June 22, after a gunman opened fire in an area near De Courtrai and Trans Island avenues.

The incident marks the first-time in two decades that a Montreal police officer has lost their life while on duty.

The suspect opened fire that prompted an encounter with Montreal police, leaving two people dead, with bystanders taking shelter in nearby places.

The police intervention began around 11:30 a.m., per CBC News.

The shooting incident put the city in a lockdown for several hours before cops cleared the area after the suspect was killed in a cross fire.

The Montreal law enforcement officials believe the shooting is a targeted attack on police.

Following the incident, the Montreal police released the identities of the victims who lost their lives.

Mohaed Lamine Benredouane, 34, has been named as the Montreal police officer who lost his life in the operation.

He joined the Montreal Police Department in 2021.

The Quebec Domestic Securitt Minister Ian Lafreniére described the incident as the “first fatal shooting of an officer in the city in 24 years.”

While the second cop who sustained gunshots has been shifted to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to the Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher.

The civilian who couldn’t survive the wounds in the tragic shooting was named Michael Mizrahi.

However, the authorities didn’t disclose the identity of the suspect killed, who was allegedly involved in the shooting.

The Bureau des enquetes Indépendantes (BEI) is heading the investigation into the events that unfolded during the police encounter.