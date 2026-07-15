Steve Yzerman steps down as Red Wings GM: Who will replace him?

Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman has abruptly stepped down from his position as the team’s GM and executive vice president.

The team announced on Wednesday that the Hall of Famer is transitioning from his current role, after seven unsuccessful seasons with the franchise.

The 61-year-old Canadian hasn’t fully left the organisation as he will transition to a senior advisor role to team owner and CEO Chris Ilitch.

The Red Wings are now searching for someone new to lead hockey operations.

Yzerman expressed gratitude to the team management for the opportunities and the trust they put in him. He said: “I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family.”

Yzerman joined Detroit's front office before taking the GM job with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010. He built that team into a Cup contender, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and winning NHL General Manager of the Year the same season. Tampa Bay went on to win back-to-back championships shortly after he left for Detroit in 2019.

Possible contenders to replace Yzerman in the management includes

Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom,

Assistant GM Shawn Horcoff,

Kris Draper, who currently serves as assistant GM and head of amateur scouting.

The now-former GM spent his entire playing career with the Red Wings, representing the team in 22 National Hockey League (NHL) seasons.

Yzerman served as captain as well and won three Stanley Cups before retiring in 2006 with 692 goals and 1,755 points. His jersey number is retired by the team.