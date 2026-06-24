Jack White’s wife Olivia Jean slams musician divorce

Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from Jack White after four years of marriage, claiming in court documents that his conduct made their continued cohabitation "unsafe and improper."

Jean, 36, submitted the divorce paperwork on 3 June, listing the same date as their separation, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The goth rock singer alleged that White, 50, is "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

She has requested spousal support, stating that she relies on White's income to cover her bills, and has also asked to be placed on his life insurance policy despite the separation.

The pair were last seen together publicly in New York City in April.

White's most recent Instagram post about Jean also dates to April 2025, when he marked their third wedding anniversary.

"Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to this bad ass Detroit guitar player chick I love, Mrs. Olivia Jean," he wrote at the time.

Their relationship had long appeared to be one of genuine warmth and shared creative spirit.

White and Jean first met in 2009 after she left a demo CD at one of his concerts, and they began dating in 2014, a slow burn that Jean described to The New York Times in 2022 as less of a transition and more of a natural continuation of a deep friendship.

"You have to know that you can be friends for a while before you can date," she said.

Their marriage itself was as spontaneous as their courtship was unhurried. White proposed to Jean during a concert at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit in April 2022 and they married on the spot that same evening. Jean called it "the best experience of my life," telling the Times that no amount of planning could have matched it. White later recalled on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the timing had felt right simply because the day kept going well.

White was previously married to former White Stripes bandmate Meg White from 1996 to 2000, and later to model Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013, with whom he shares daughter Scarlett, 20, and son Henry Lee, 18.