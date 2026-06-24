‘The Drama' starring Zendaya, Robert Pattinson confirms streaming release date

The psychological thriller The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, has officially confirmed its streaming release date on HBO Max for 31 July.

The announcement follows the movie's highly successful and widely discussed cinematic run, which initially kicked off in theatres on 4 April.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film has managed to gross over $130 million worldwide to date, solidifying its place as a major commercial success for the independent studio.

The plot follows a soon-to-be-married couple, Emma, played by Zendaya, and Charlie, played by Pattinson, during the high-stakes week leading up to their wedding day.

Their seemingly stable relationship quickly unravels during a dinner with friends Rachel, played by Alana Haim, and Mike, played by Mamoudou Athie.

It is during this meal that Emma decides to reveal her deepest, darkest secret, an unexpected bombshell that permanently alters the connection between her and her fiancé.

The project marks Borgli’s fourth time writing and directing a feature film.

Pattinson also shares a long and storied history with the studio, having previously starred in a string of their acclaimed independent projects, including The Rover in 2014, Good Time in 2017, High Life in 2018, and both The Lighthouse and The Souvenir in 2019.

Fans of the lead duo will not have to wait long to see them share the screen again, as Pattinson and Zendaya are scheduled to make two additional joint on-screen appearances later this year in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three.