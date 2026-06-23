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BLACKPINK's Lisa, Frédéric Arnault's relationship hit a rough patch, reports

Lisa and Arnault were first linked in 2023 after being seen together a few times

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Published June 23, 2026

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BLACKPINKs Lisa, Frédéric Arnaults relationship hit a rough patch, reports
BLACKPINK's Lisa, Frédéric Arnault's relationship hit a rough patch, reports

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is back in the spotlight after new talk about her relationship with Frédéric Arnault appeared online.

A Vanity Fair feature about Lisa’s life has led to new speculation about her relationship status.

The article suggested that Lisa and Arnault “seem to have now called it quits,” based on fan observations like him not appearing at her birthday celebrations earlier this year.

However, there is no confirmation from either side.

Lisa and Arnault were first sparked buzz in 2023 after being seen together a few times.

Since then, fans have kept guessing, but Lisa has never publicly confirmed or discussed her dating life.

In the interview, the singer’s team also asked that questions about her personal relationships not be included.

Lisa instead talked about her career and how hard it is living under constant attention.

She said she loves her fans but sometimes wants privacy and a normal life away from too much public pressure.

Outside the rumours, Lisa is busy with music, acting and business.

She is working on new songs, preparing for her Las Vegas shows, and growing her company Lloud.

Fans online are still debating the relationship status, but nothing has been confirmed by Lisa or Frédéric Arnault just yet.

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