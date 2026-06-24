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Tom Holland reacts to wife Zendaya's first date story: 'How dare you?'

The 'Euphoria' star reveals her first date was at one of Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' movies

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 24, 2026

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Holland recently confirmed that he secretly tied the knot with Zendaya
Holland recently confirmed that he secretly tied the knot with Zendaya

Tom Holland wasn’t too thrilled to learn about where Zendaya had her first date.

The Spider-Man co-stars — who recently confirmed their secret wedding — attended a fan event for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Berlin, Germany, where Zendaya, 29, retold the story of her first date when she was 16 years old.

“I remember my first date when I was maybe 16 years old was to one of [Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies],” the Euphoria actress recalled, according to Capital Buzz.

Garfield notably played the web-shooting superhero years before Holland in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise following Tobey McGuire’s portrayal.

Holland, 29, was taken aback as he told Zendaya, “How dare you?”

Zendaya laughed as she acknowledged the betrayal, saying, “I know, I’m sorry!”

Things ultimately worked out in Holland’s favour as he met his future wife on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. The duo’s onscreen romance as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man and MJ developed into a real-life relationship, which was confirmed in 2021.

Holland and Zendaya got engaged in late 2025 and recently confirmed that they had quietly tied the knot. 

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