Tom Cruise promotes ‘Digger’ with epic edit of past movies

Tom Cruise has promoted his highly anticipated upcoming film Digger by releasing an epic throwback edit of his most iconic past movie roles.

The legendary Hollywood star took to social media on Tuesday to share the career-spanning clip, which showcases his long-standing devotion to cinema.

The video highlights a diverse selection of his most famous performances, seamlessly bridging the gap between his high-octane action blockbusters like Top Gun and Edge of Tomorrow, his acclaimed dramatic work in Rain Man and Born on the Fourth of July, and classic crowd-pleasers such as Risky Business and Jerry Maguire.

In an emotional caption accompanying the video, Cruise expressed his deep gratitude to the people he has worked with and the audiences who have supported him over the decades.

The actor wrote that for the last 46 years, it has been his immense privilege to collaborate alongside countless talented artists and crews to create these characters, stories, and films for everyone.

He concluded his message by telling fans that he is looking forward to seeing them all at the movies.

The retrospective edit serves a dual purpose, culminating in an exciting sneak peek at Cruise's latest project, Digger, which is helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The brief footage reveals a staggering physical transformation for the actor as he steps into the role of a character named Digger Rockwell.

The satirical comedy also stars Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons.

Fans eager will not have to wait long, as the official trailer for Digger is scheduled to drop on July 13, ahead of the film's theatrical debut on October 2.