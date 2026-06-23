Keke Palmer says she and Sean Evans are taking things 'day by day'

Keke Palmer, 33, declares her love for Sean Evans, 40

Keke Palmer is finally addressing those Sean Evans dating rumours.

While chatting with Jay Shetty during Spotify’s Conversations That Channel Culture panel at Cannes Lions on Tuesday, June 23, the Emmy-winning actress was asked whether she and the Hot Ones host were “serious” after they were spotted on a NYC dinner date last week.

“Oh, we’re talking about this?” Palmer laughed. “First of all, I love Sean Evans. I love Sean. Hey, Sean! That’s my guy.”

When Shetty brought up photos of the pair from their dinner date earlier this month, Palmer confirmed, “We’re hanging out,” before teasing that they “never know what could arise.”

She added, “[We’re] just tak[ing] it day by day, one wing at a time, so to speak.”

Palmer, 32, and Evans, 40, first met when she appeared on Hot Ones in 2017 and reunited for another episode four years later.

Their chemistry has been hard for fans to ignore. In 2023, Evans admitted to having a crush on Palmer during an appearance on Chicken Shop Date, calling her a “very charming woman.” Palmer later reposted the clip and told him he was “too kind.”

The pair fuelled even more buzz last year when they shared a kiss during Palmer’s third Hot Ones appearance. Leaning into the internet’s obsession with them, Palmer and Evans kept the flirty energy going during his recent appearance on her Baby, This Is Keke podcast.

Then, on June 12, they were spotted during an outing at Brooklyn hotspot Lucali.