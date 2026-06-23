 
Geo News

Keke Palmer says she and Sean Evans are taking things 'day by day'

The Emmy-winning actress and the 'Hot Ones' host were recently spotted on an NYC dinner date

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 23, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Keke Palmer, 33, declares her love for Sean Evans, 40

Keke Palmer is finally addressing those Sean Evans dating rumours.

While chatting with Jay Shetty during Spotify’s Conversations That Channel Culture panel at Cannes Lions on Tuesday, June 23, the Emmy-winning actress was asked whether she and the Hot Ones host were “serious” after they were spotted on a NYC dinner date last week.

“Oh, we’re talking about this?” Palmer laughed. “First of all, I love Sean Evans. I love Sean. Hey, Sean! That’s my guy.”

When Shetty brought up photos of the pair from their dinner date earlier this month, Palmer confirmed, “We’re hanging out,” before teasing that they “never know what could arise.”

She added, “[We’re] just tak[ing] it day by day, one wing at a time, so to speak.”

Palmer, 32, and Evans, 40, first met when she appeared on Hot Ones in 2017 and reunited for another episode four years later.

Their chemistry has been hard for fans to ignore. In 2023, Evans admitted to having a crush on Palmer during an appearance on Chicken Shop Date, calling her a “very charming woman.” Palmer later reposted the clip and told him he was “too kind.”

The pair fuelled even more buzz last year when they shared a kiss during Palmer’s third Hot Ones appearance. Leaning into the internet’s obsession with them, Palmer and Evans kept the flirty energy going during his recent appearance on her Baby, This Is Keke podcast.

Then, on June 12, they were spotted during an outing at Brooklyn hotspot Lucali. 

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett spotted enjoying Paris evening with son Jaden
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett spotted enjoying Paris evening with son Jaden
Nancy Guthrie died: second ransom note reportedly made shocking claim
Nancy Guthrie died: second ransom note reportedly made shocking claim
Adam Sandler goes above and beyond for wife on special day
Adam Sandler goes above and beyond for wife on special day
Court reveals who got Liam Payne's massive $29M inheritance
Court reveals who got Liam Payne's massive $29M inheritance
Logan Lerman quietly marries longtime partner Ana Corrigan: Report
Logan Lerman quietly marries longtime partner Ana Corrigan: Report
Katie Price celebrates career milestone as husband shares sweet tribute
Katie Price celebrates career milestone as husband shares sweet tribute
Liam Payne's ex girlfriend reveals why she was ‘dumped' over comparison remark
Liam Payne's ex girlfriend reveals why she was ‘dumped' over comparison remark
Will Arnett's brutual response to Jason Bateman goes viral: 'Not your business' video
Will Arnett's brutual response to Jason Bateman goes viral: 'Not your business'