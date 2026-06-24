Sources confirm 'Off Campus' Mika Abdalla, Josh Heuston's romance is 'real'

Off Campus' Mika Abdalla's romance with costar Josh Heuston confirmed

Off Campus costars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston have been confirmed as a couple.

A source tells Us Weekly that the pair are dating after meeting on the set of the hit Prime Video series.

Abdalla, 26, and Heuston, 29, were first spotted together by fans in Paris, and a source has now confirmed the romance is real.

Representatives for both actors did not respond to requests for comment.

The relationship follows Abdalla's split from her former fiancé Jake Short, whom she had been dating since meeting on the set of Sex Appeal in 2021.

A representative for Abdalla previously shared that the former couple remain on friendly terms.

Abdalla and Heuston worked together on season one of Off Campus, the Prime Video series based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series, which premiered in May.

Abdalla has spoken enthusiastically about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"Even though we do tease Dean and Allie a lot earlier than people expect, you are still left wanting a lot more," she told in May.

"And that's something I'm really excited about. You just want to see more."

For his part, Heuston seems confident about Justin's exit, and spoke warmly about the character he created.

"Justin is following his heart. He's a little lover boy at heart," he said before the show's premiere.

"He'll probably go write some nice music about how heartbroken he is and then come back and try to find his love."

As it turns out, his real-life co-star may have already found hers.