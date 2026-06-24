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Nicola Peltz shares wisdom on letting go of regret and embracing growth

Brooklyn Beckham was reportedly furious with his parents for including him in their Father's Day social media posts

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 24, 2026

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Nicola Peltz shares wisdom on letting go of regret and embracing growth

Nicola Peltz shared a cryptic post that appeared to hint at the Beckham family amid their escalating feud.

The Transformers actress, 31, shared a message with her followers about 'forgiving yourself' after her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, was reportedly disappointed and furious with his parents for including him in their Father's Day social media posts on Sunday.

The quote reads: 'I am in love with this sentence: Forgive yourself for not knowing earlier what only time could teach.' 

David extended an olive branch to his eldest son as he shared an old photograph of himself and Brooklyn as a child as well as a snap of himself with all four of his kids.

Alongside the images, he wrote: 'Being a dad is my most important job – I love you all and thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family. Happy Father's Day to all the Dads around the world.'

Victoria also included their son Brooklyn in her heartfelt Father's Day post to her husband on Sunday. And, while Brooklyn has publicly remained silent, behind the scenes he is reportedly 'fuming.'

A source revealed: 'He's fuming about it. He's asked them to leave him alone and they just keep posting him.'

They told The Sun: 'It just brings the whole thing up all over again. He wishes they'd leave it and leave him alone.'

Last week Brooklyn was accused of selling his family out for a big sum following the release of his two-part DoorDash commercial. 

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