‘When Calls the Heart’ stars Erin Krakow, Ben Rosenbaum welcome first baby

Erin Krakow and his wife Ben Rosenbaum are on cloud nine.

One year after secretly tying the knot, the couple has now been upgraded to being parents.

The When Calls The Heart co-stars announced they had welcomed their first child in April.

"Our precious new family member entered the world in early April," Krakow, 41, and Rosenbaum, 39, tell People via email. "Our daughter has been the greatest gift, and we are loving getting to know her better with each passing day."

The pair also joke that Krakow is "no longer outnumbered" by Rosenbaum and their dog, Willoughby.

"It's already hard to remember life before she arrived," the doting parents says. "We are loving our roles as parents, and it feels like being parents together has only deepened our partnership.”

"Getting to surprise each other with the pregnancy news was a peak fun life experience," say Krakow and Rosenbaum. "There were shrieks of excitement that only grew with each announcement.”

The proud mother and father continued, “We'll never forget their shocked faces when we shared that we were also expecting. …”

“The FaceTimes, photo-sharing, and check-ins are wild as we watch each other's babies develop along with our own. We can't wait for the babies to hang together on set this year!" they added.