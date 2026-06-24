 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham gushes over wife Nicola Peltz in sweet post

The post comes after Nicola shared a cryptic post appeared to hint at the Beckham family

By
Habiba Chishti
|

Published June 24, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
David and Victoria Beckham extended an olive branch to their eldest son by including him in their Fathers Day post
David and Victoria Beckham extended an olive branch to their eldest son by including him in their Father's Day post

Brooklyn Beckham penned a sweet and romantic post for his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he met 6 years ago. 

The aspiring chef, 27, expressed his love and appreciation for his supporting wife through a heartfelt social media post.

The caption read: '6 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me x. You are my girl, my beautiful wife, and my whole heart.

'Every day with you feels like the best adventure, and I still can’t believe I get to do life with you. You make everything brighter, funnier, sweeter, and more magical just by being you.

'I can’t wait to keep laughing, dreaming, and staying young with you forever. I love you more than words, Nicola.'

Fast forward a few years and the couple are now happily married after their lavish Palm Beach wedding back in April.

It comes after Nicola shared a cryptic post appeared to hint at the Beckham family amid their escalating feud.

The Transformers actress, 31, shared a message about 'forgiving yourself' after her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, was reportedly disappointed and furious with his parents for including him in their Father's Day social media posts on Sunday.

David and Victoria Beckham extended an olive branch to their eldest son by including him in their Father's Day post.

‘The Drama' starring Zendaya, Robert Pattinson confirms streaming release date
‘The Drama' starring Zendaya, Robert Pattinson confirms streaming release date
Tom Cruise promotes ‘Digger' with epic edit of past movies
Tom Cruise promotes ‘Digger' with epic edit of past movies
‘Hacks' star recalls furious response to losing Emmy
‘Hacks' star recalls furious response to losing Emmy
Tom Holland reacts to wife Zendaya's first date story: 'How dare you?'
Tom Holland reacts to wife Zendaya's first date story: 'How dare you?'
Sources confirm 'Off Campus' Mika Abdalla, Josh Heuston's romance is 'real'
Sources confirm 'Off Campus' Mika Abdalla, Josh Heuston's romance is 'real'
'House of the Dragon' star Olivia Cooke reveals she auditioned for Rhaenyra
'House of the Dragon' star Olivia Cooke reveals she auditioned for Rhaenyra
Madonna confirms she had a strained relationship with daughter Lourdes
Madonna confirms she had a strained relationship with daughter Lourdes
'Off Campus' costars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston go public with romance
'Off Campus' costars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston go public with romance