Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding countdown? NFL athlete drops major hints

Before football season kicks into high gear, it seems Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have another massive event circled on the calendar.

The latest wedding buzz came straight from one of Kelce’s closest NFL friends. While kicking off Tight End University this week, co-founder George Kittle revealed that Swift’s appearance at the annual gathering felt especially meaningful given where the superstar couple reportedly are in their planning journey.

"She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding," Kittle said.

That single comment instantly sent Swifties and football fans into detective mode.

Kittle continued the praise, adding, "She's just hanging out, talking to my mom. Thanks mom. Shoutout Taylor for talking to my mom again. But she's just so kind, and it's awesome to have her around."

Swift has become a familiar face at Tight End University, even surprising attendees last year with a performance of Shake It Off. According to Kittle, that energy has not changed one bit.

"So much fun," he said of the singer, noting that at TEU she simply "just has a great time."

Meanwhile, Kelce appears determined to keep his focus split between wedding plans and football. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently praised the star tight end’s commitment to the offseason.

“Listen, he has been here most of the offseason, if not the whole offseason, he’s been around,” Reid said. “It is good to have him here. He did the mandatory camp and did a nice job there, so, good to have him back in and rolling. He’s very excited.”

As for a wedding gift?

Reid had the perfect football-themed answer: "I’m going to give Travis a couple throws. Just a couple of new routes. He’ll be as happy as can be."

One thing is clear: wedding season may be approaching faster than a Kelce touchdown drive.