Amazon Prime Day best deals: AirPods drop to $179 as Apple Watch, Kindle, MacBook discounts go live

Amazon Prime Day 2026: AirPods drop to $179 as Apple Watch, Kindle, MacBook deals go live

Amazon’s biggest sale of the summer has gone live and lucrative discounts on products from Apple, Dyson, kitchen appliances and travel essentials are forcing the shoppers to fill their carts before the items run out.

Prime Day 2026 runs from June 23 to June 26, providing a 4-day opportunity for members to take advantage of millions of limited-time offers across electronics, home goods, fashion and personal care categories.

This year's event is only the second four-day Prime Day in Amazon's history.

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3

Regular price: $249

Prime Day price: $179.99

You save: $69 (28%)

Apple's latest premium earbuds have dropped to one of their lowest prices yet. With active noise cancellation, heart-rate sensing and improved battery life, this is among the most attractive Apple deals of the event.

2. Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS)

Regular price: $399

Prime Day price: $279

You save: $120 (30%)

This is one of the largest discounts currently available on Apple's flagship smartwatch. The deal matches an all-time low tracked during Prime Day.

3. Apple Watch Ultra 3

Regular price: $799

Prime Day price: $649

You save: $150 (19%)

Designed for athletes, adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts, the Ultra 3 has received one of the biggest dollar-value discounts of the sale.

4. MacBook Air M5 (512GB)

Regular price: $1,099

Prime Day price: $949.99

You save: $149

Apple laptops rarely see significant discounts outside major shopping events, making this one of Prime Day's standout offers.

5. Kindle Paperwhite

Regular price: $160

Prime Day price: $125

You save: $35 (20%)

The Kindle Paperwhite has fallen to its lowest price of 2026. For readers who have been waiting to upgrade, this is one of the best Kindle deals seen all year.

6. AirPods Max 2

Regular price: $549

Prime Day price: $399

You save: $150 (27%)

Apple's premium over-ear headphones have hit a record-low Prime Day price. The discount is especially notable given how rarely AirPods Max models go on sale.

7. iPad Air M4 (11-inch)

Regular price: $599

Prime Day price: $519.99

You save: $79

The newest iPad Air is seeing one of the strongest tablet discounts of the sale, appealing to students, professionals and content creators alike.

8. Apple AirTag 2 (4-Pack)

Regular price: $99

Prime Day price: $89

You save: $10

Not the biggest discount percentage-wise, but a solid deal on one of Apple's most useful travel and tracking accessories.

9. Apple Watch SE 3

Regular price: $249

Prime Day price: $199

You save: $50 (20%)

For shoppers who want an Apple Watch without spending flagship money, the SE 3 remains one of the strongest value purchases available.

10. Apple iPad (11th Generation)

Regular price: $349

Prime Day price: $299

You save: $50

Amazon has reduced the entry-level iPad to under $300, making it one of the best budget-friendly Apple deals currently available.