Pete Davidson's post-breakup night out has everyone talking

Pete Davidson may be single again, but don’t expect him to be rushing into another headline-making romance just yet.

The comedian sparked buzz over the weekend after making a low-key appearance at the grand opening of Pacha nightclub in New York City.

While plenty of admirers reportedly tried their luck, insiders say Davidson had only one thing on his agenda: enjoying a night out with his friends.

According to Page Six, the former Saturday Night Live star spent hours dancing during DJ Solomun’s set from a private table behind the booth, staying until nearly 4 in the morning despite attracting plenty of attraction.

“Girls were hitting on him,” a source revealed. “But he wasn’t interested and was just having a good time dancing with friends.”

The outing comes just weeks after Davidson and Elsie Hewitt ended their relationship. The former couple welcomed daughter Scottie Rose in December 2025 before splitting earlier this year.

While rumours surrounding their breakup continue to circulate, sources close to Davidson insist fatherhood remains his top priority.

Days after the nightclub appearance, he was spotted spending Father’s Day with his six-month-old daughter and his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, at New York’s American Museum of Natural History.

Following claims by Hewitt that she was handling parenting responsibilities alone, a source defended Davidson, saying he has covered expenses for both his daughter and ex-partner while adjusting his schedule to stay close to the family.

“They may have split, but all he wants is for Elsie to be happy and in a good place,” the source said.

Another insider added that Davidson is “committed to being a good dad.”

For now, it seems the comedian’s latest relationship is simple: single, focused on fatherhood, and not looking for distractions.