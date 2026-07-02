Prince Edward receives heartbreaking news as new statement issued

The Duke of Edinburgh takes action during ‘terrible time’ after confirming great loss

Prince Edward, who is known to be one of the most trusted members of King Charles, faced a distressing situation of a great loss of life.

The royal was given the title of his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, and inherited all the charities and patronages that he worked for including the Duke of Edinburgh Award programme.

Edward has been hands-on with the programme ever since he was given the role but he received a rather upsetting update from one often trips being conducted in Wales as teen died in an accident.

In a statement issued by the DofE Award, they confirmed the death of a 18-year-old boy, who drowned in River Wye and his body was recovered by mountain rescuers.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that on Tuesday evening a young person drowned while on a DofE expedition in Powys, Wales,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the young person’s family, together with all those who were taking part. We will do everything we can to support them at this terrible time.”

It continued, “DofE is liaising closely with the young person’s college and relevant authorities to understand how this tragic incident happened. The safety and wellbeing of young people taking part in the Award remains our absolute priority.”