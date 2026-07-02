Prince William joins England to celebrate dramatic win in FIFA World Cup

Future King William delights football fans with his reaction to the England vs DR Congo match

Prince William celebrated team England’s dramatic win against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after performing a key duty in Scotland with King Charles.

He joined England’s national football team players and sent warm wishes to them after their 2-1 win over DR Congo.

On Instagram, the Prince of Wales wrote, “never in doubt. Well done, England! Onto the next!"

William is undoubtedly a die-hard football fan who often attends matches in the stadium and puts each type of emotion on display.

The future King’s message for England came after he took part in the Order of the Thistle.

As per Kensington Palace, “Founded in 1687, the Thistle is one of the world’s oldest and most exclusive orders of chivalry, with only 16 knights at any one time.

“Marking the investiture of a new Knight in a day of ceremony, reflection and fellowship.”

Not only that, Prince William was invited by his father, King Charles, during the Royal Week in Scotland for a dinner and overnight stay.

He, Prince Edward and Princess Anne held an important conversation with the monarch ahead of Harry’s UK arrival.