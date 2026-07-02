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Prince William secretly 'losing sleep' over Prince Harry security ordeal

Princess Kate left worried for Prince William's health as Sussex visit takes toll behind Palace walls

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Princess Kate left worried for Prince William's health as Sussex visit takes toll behind Palace walls

Prince William remains estranged from his brother Prince Harry but he is unable to ignore the fiasco that has ensued with the RAVEC decision about the Sussex police protection.

Royal experts and commentators have slammed Harry over being “obsessed” with having tax-payer funded security rather than having it as a “priority” to protect his family. The Prince of Wales is reportedly upset with his father for extending an offer to stay at the Buckingham Palace and has no plans to meet his brother.

Even though William appears nonchalant on the surface but sources have revealed he is tormented and going through an emotional roller coaster, leaving Princess Kate very concerned.

“Kate has never seen William this tormented and it’s breaking her heart because there’s nothing she can really do,” the insider told Woman’s Day. “She says she feels as though she’s watching him struggle in front of her very eyes, and she’s helpless to stop it.”

The insider added that William will never admit that he is “incredibly anxious” about Harry and Meghan’s visit and it is affecting his health.

“He’s pacing around and on edge all the time, barely sleeping. He’s convinced they’re only coming over to stir up trouble.”

Prince William secretly losing sleep over Prince Harry security ordeal

The worst of it all for William to see his father “bending over backwards” for Harry and Meghan even after everything they have done to cause trouble for the royals. He has still not forgiven Harry for everything he has said in public.

William is also blaming Harry for causing a rift with their father once again.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also under immense stress as Vanity Fair report shared that he is “close to tears” and “devastated” for not having security for Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

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