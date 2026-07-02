Travis Kelce's role unleashed during Taylor Swift wedding week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in summer of 2023

As excitement builds around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding, a new report suggests the NFL star has quietly taken on another role—Taylor's biggest source of support.

According to an insider, wedding planning hasn't been all champagne toasts and happy tears. Ongoing speculation surrounding Swift's reported friendship fallout with Blake Lively has allegedly added unexpected emotional weight to the lead-up.

But through it all, Kelce is said to be keeping his focus exactly where fans would expect.

“Travis has been very supportive. Whatever Taylor decides he will get on board for, but he hates seeing how much stress this is causing her. Everyone does,” the source claimed.

The report alleges Swift has been navigating mixed emotions as rumors continue to swirl over whether Lively will be part of the celebrations. Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly commented on the reported status of their friendship, and the wedding itself has not been officially confirmed.

While headlines continue to dissect guest lists, venues and alleged behind-the-scenes drama, the insider says Kelce isn't getting caught up in the noise. Instead, he's reportedly letting Swift take the lead on every personal decision while offering steady support in the background.

For now, fans are still waiting to see whether the highly anticipated ceremony goes ahead as rumored. Until then, the biggest takeaway from the latest report isn't about who may—or may not—receive an invitation.

It's that, amid all the speculation, Kelce is reportedly making sure the spotlight stays on the bride, not the drama.