Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston, Jayden James shares career aspirations

Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston and Jayden James have lifted the lid on their career ambitions for the future.

After making their modeling debut at the the Vetements menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Men's Fashion Week, the two talked about their industry aspirations.

"I don't know about Preston, but I'm definitely interested," Jayden, 19, revealed when asked if he'd walk the runway again.

He continued, "I feel like I could do better, since this was my first fashion show and everything. I could master my walk better — I was definitely stiff because I was nervous. But Preston and I are trying to do music and other things."

Preston, 20, said that while he thoroughly enjoyed the experience, he's not sure he wants to pursue modeling.

"After being in that environment, I love it so much—seeing how a whole show is put together," he told Vogue. "But I don't know if it's something that I would pursue or not. I don't know if it's something that I'm super passionate about, but I know I had a lot of fun doing it."

"Music is the foundation of everything for me. Jayden and I have done music our whole lives, and we definitely gravitate towards that more than anything else," he continued.

Preston and Jayden, whom Spears shared with former husband Kevin Federline, made their runway debut on Friday, June 26. The show also included an appearance by Sharon Stone.