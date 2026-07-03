Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce says 'I do' in secret wedding?

Travis Kelce proposed Taylor Swift in August 2025

Just when fans thought they were waiting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big wedding day, a new report is claiming it may have already happened.

According to Page Six, the superstar couple quietly exchanged vows in a private ceremony before their widely rumored celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden.

“They are already married,” one source claimed.

A Nashville-based music insider echoed the speculation, saying the city is buzzing with talk that Swift and Kelce “already got legally married.”

The report suggests the intimate ceremony may have taken place in Tennessee, while the larger New York event is expected to serve as a celebration with family and friends rather than the legal wedding itself. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the claims.

Adding to the mystery, the outlet notes that New York City officials reportedly saw no recent marriage license filed under Swift's name, though that alone does not rule out a ceremony elsewhere.

The speculation intensified after Swift's private jet reportedly made stops in cities connected to the couple's closest relatives before returning to New York.

Meanwhile, preparations at Madison Square Garden continue to fuel excitement. The outlet reports the venue has been transformed into a garden-themed setting, with celebrity performances and an elaborate reception expected as part of the rumoured festivities.

For now, though, the biggest question remains unanswered: are fans counting down to a wedding—or simply the party afterward? Until Swift and Kelce speak publicly, the latest twist remains just another chapter in one of pop culture's most closely watched love stories.