Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift wedding photos

Travis Kelce reacted to an AI-generated image of his and Taylor Swift’s wedding.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end leaned into the netizen’s fascination with his and the 14-time Grammy winner’s much-anticipated wedding.

Taking the internet’s obsession in good humour, the NFL star gave a playful response to the viral image shared by comedian Bert Kreischer on Thursday, July 2.

The photo showed Bert posing between Swift and Kelce, both 36, dressed in a wedding dress and a tux, as he pretended to have attended the couple's nuptials.

"The moment @jason.kelce called me over to the bar for a shot," the comedian wrote in the caption of his Instagram post , as he looked off into the distance.

Bert shared the snapshot just hours before the Fate of Ophelia songstress and Kelce’s rehearsal dinner was set to kick off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Interestingly, the three-time Super Bowl champion spared a moment to comment on the post with a series of crying-laughing face emojis.

His comment comes as buzz builds around the much-anticipated nuptials, with the couple's family and friends descending on the Big Apple this week.

Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Erin Andrews, Abigail Anderson, and Lena Dunham were among the couple's friends spotted in glam attire for the rehearsal dinner.