Raven-Symone reveals 'Cheetah Girls: Next Gen' filming has already begun

The Cheetah Girls were one of Disney Channel’s biggest early franchises before Symoné quit in 2008

By the way, Ma, Cheetah Girls 4 is officially happening!

Raven-Symoné confirmed on Wednesday, July 8, that a new installment of the iconic Disney franchise is officially in the works, revealing on Instagram that she's already on set for The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen.

The That’s So Raven star shared the surprise announcement in a video soundtracked by Strut from The Cheetah Girls 2, giving fans their first tease of the revival. "POV: strutting to the set of The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen," Symoné, 40, wrote on top of the clip.

“It’s happening, and it’s CHEETAHLISHIOUS!” she added in the post’s caption.

No additional details about the story or release timeline have been shared. However, People confirmed that original stars Adrienne Bailon and Sabrina Bryan will return.

Symoné starred as Galleria Garibaldi in the 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie hit alongside Bailon, Bryan, and Kiely Williams. The film followed four friends who formed a girl group and chased their dreams of pop stardom after landing a record deal, eventually growing into one of Disney Channel's biggest early franchises.

Based on Deborah Gregory's book series, The Cheetah Girls spawned two sequels, hit soundtracks and a successful concert tour before the group disbanded in 2008. Raven returned for The Cheetah Girls 2 in 2006 but sat out the third film, One World, to focus on her solo career.

Symoné has previously been honest about some of the other reasons she left, including feeling "ostracised" and "left out." She and Kiely Williams were finally able to heal their years-long rift in 2020. However, Kiely will not be returning for the new film.