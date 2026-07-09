Emmy Rossum reveals real reason she left 'Shameless'

Nearly five years after leaving Shameless, Emmy Rossum is finally putting one of TV's biggest fan theories to rest.

Speaking on the July 8 episode of Call Her Daddy, the actress reflected on her emotional departure from the hit Showtime series, making it clear that she didn't leave because she'd fallen out of love with Fiona Gallagher—or because she was planning to start a family.

“I wanted to stay in the job. I loved the job,” Emmy emphasised. “I wasn’t walking away from the job.”

Instead, Rossum said the timing came down to creative growth after nearly a decade on the series.

“I loved the job until it felt like there wasn’t enough juice to squeeze out of the lemon,” she explained.

“We had made 110 episodes and by the time I left and they offered us two more years I had already started my production company. I had set up my first show [Angelyne] and I was green lit and getting ready to make it.”

The actress admitted accepting another two seasons would've meant walking away from a project she'd spent years building.

Rossum also addressed another rumour that has followed her ever since.

“I think a common misconception is I left to go have babies,” she continued. “That’s could not be further from the truth.”

“I left to go make the show I had been developing that our showrunner John Wells had encouraged me to kind of get in the driver’s seat of my own career and make my own shows and make things,” Emmy continued.

“I left with a lot of grief and sorrow because I would I would miss all those people and I couldn’t believe that they were going to go on the journey without me. But I was also really excited. I felt like I was launching and getting ready to start this new chapter.”

Turns out, Fiona's exit wasn't about closing a door—it was about finally opening her own.