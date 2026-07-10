Jennifer Garner emphasises on working in L.A.: ‘It’s so important’

Jennifer Garner has spoken passionately about her commitment to keeping work in Los Angeles, describing it as a personal priority amid growing concerns about the flight of film and television production from Hollywood.

Speaking to the Associated Press ahead of the premiere of her new Peacock series The Five-Star Weekend, Garner explained why she has been deliberately seeking out projects that film in California.

"I started really honing in on working in Los Angeles as much as possible," she said.

"It can't always happen. But we're losing the film industry here. It's so important to me. I love the crew members in Los Angeles. I grew up with them for the last 30 years."

The Golden Globe winner went further, framing the issue not just in professional terms but in human ones.

"It's so important to keep filmmaking here in LA. And also, for all of us, not just for me, but for all of us, who have kids, and families, and lives, and homes, and gardens to tend to, we want to be here to watch them all grow."

Her comments come at a significant moment for the California film industry.

On-location production in Los Angeles fell by 16.1% in 2025, with only a modest recovery in the final quarter thanks to the state's Film and TV Tax Credit Programme.

Both incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and her opponent Nithya Raman have made bringing production back to Hollywood a central campaign issue, with calls to uncap California's $750 million film and television tax incentives scheme.

The Five-Star Weekend, which filmed partly in Los Angeles and partly in Nantucket, is based on Elin Hilderbrand's 2023 novel and developed for Peacock by Bekah Brunstetter.

Garner stars as Hollis Shaw, a food blogger who gathers her closest friends for a weekend at her Nantucket home in the aftermath of her husband's death.

The eight-episode series also stars Chloë Sevigny, Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, D'Arcy Carden, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant.