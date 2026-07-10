Kylie Kelce breaks silence over Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding with one word

Kylie Kelce has summed up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with a single word, and it is a good one.

The Not Gonna Lie podcast host, 34, who is married to Travis's brother Jason Kelce, described the Madison Square Garden ceremony as "incredible" when asked about the extravagant celebrations last Friday.

She made the comment while joining Jason, 38, at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe on Thursday.

Jason was equally enthusiastic in his assessment, calling the wedding both "a good time" and "great," according to the New York Post.

He was also asked whether he had consumed more or less than 15 beers at the event. His answer: "way over."

Meanwhile, Travis himself has been reflecting on the journey that led to the altar.

The New Heights podcast season four finale, released on Wednesday, featured the Kansas City Chiefs tight end looking back on one of his favourite moments from the season, Swift's appearance on the show in August 2025.

"Ending this season with Tom Brady. Pretty epic. Starting it with Taylor. Pretty epic," he said.

He also shared details of how he orchestrated his proposal, which took place immediately after the podcast recording.

"During that recording, the entire time I'm planning like, I'm gonna ask this woman to marry me after this," Travis recalled.

While the couple were filming, a crew had secretly descended on his home garden to set the scene. The moment Swift finished taping, he proposed.

The engagement was announced in a joint Instagram post in August 2025, captioned "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," which has since amassed over 37 million likes.

The wedding itself, which reportedly cost $50 million, included a raffle for guests with prizes including Cartier watches and Chanel handbags.

In keeping with the couple's down-to-earth streak, the bride and groom also reportedly ordered more than 100 pizzas from New York City's Mama's TOO restaurant on their wedding night, covering nearly every pie on the menu.

Owner Frank Tuttolomondo personally made the delivery.