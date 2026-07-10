Michael Bublé reacts to Kevin Jonas' sweet gesture

Michael Bublé has hilariously reacted to Kevin Jonas’ revelation that the Canadian singer's soulful tracks are a permanent fixture on his private bedroom playlist.

The 50-year-old crooner appeared on the latest episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast on Thursday 9 July, where Kevin finally got the chance to tell him face-to-face about the sweet, musical gesture.

During the episode, the 38-year-old guitarist brought up an intimate confession he had previously made on the show, telling Bublé that he had landed a coveted spot on their "baby making playlist".

Kevin's brother, Joe Jonas, chimed in to explicitly clarify that it was, in fact, a "baby making sexy time playlist".

Far from being put off, the Home singer was visibly thrilled by the admission, responding enthusiastically with, "Oh, dude. You don’t even know what that means to me."

Bublé also laughed off the initial internet headlines surrounding the confession, jokingly admitting that he had already pictured so many different fantasies about it.

The unexpected romantic revelation originally surfaced during a past episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast featuring scientist Bill Nye.

When Nye innocently asked the pop trio what specific music they listen to when they want to get "revved", the brothers immediately interpreted the question as bedroom anthems.

Kevin then confessed to owning a dedicated playlist packed with his wife Danielle's absolute favourite music, highlighting that it features plenty of Michael Bublé and similar smooth artists.

Reflecting on his wedding, Kevin told Bublé that the only thing he wasn't able to provide back then was having him sing live, noting that as he and Danielle head towards their 20th anniversary, he still couldn't close that deal.

In response, the Sway singer revealed that he had been asked about Kevin's playlist in a recent interview, where his immediate reaction was that the feeling is completely reciprocal.

Masterfully flipping the script on the pop star, Bublé began quoting the Jonas Brothers' own discography back to them, quipping, "Like, dude, ‘I’m a sucker for you.’ Are you kidding me?"

He then took the joke a step further, sending all three brothers into absolute fits of laughter by adding that there was not a single time he and his wife conceived where he wasn't personally singing their 2020 hit, What a man got to do?.

While the Jonas Brothers and Bublé have never formally collaborated on a studio track together, they do share a close bond.

The brothers previously brought out the singer as a surprise guest during their tour stop in his hometown of Vancouver to perform his signature rendition of Feeling Good.