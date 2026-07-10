What is Pete Hegseth’s beard policy for Navy personnel? Here’s everything to know about new crackdown

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent naval visit has ignited fresh controversy over his strict grooming policies, as the Pentagon chief discovered several sailors sporting beards in apparent violations of regulations he implemented last year.

It happened during one of his routine visits to a US Navy ship in June when his discussions with the servicemen were completely marred by US-Iran military actions.

Defence officials and internal emails obtained by CNN stated that, Hegseth was not sure if the people at the Pentagon were fully implementing his 2025 memorandum about beards.

Hegseth declared “no more beardos”, stating “the era of rampant and ridiculous shaving profiles is done.”

Following Hegseth’s directive, the Navy issued its own memorandum in July 2026 outlining strict implementation:

Sailors with shaving-related skin conditions such as pseudofolliculitis barbae (razor bumps) may receive temporary waivers for up to 90 days.

Commanders may grant a 90-day shaving waiver only four times. After one year of treatment, sailors who cannot meet grooming standards face administrative separation.

The Navy will no longer issue permanent shaving accommodations for medical conditions.

Temporary waivers will not be granted to recruits or those reentering service.

The critics claim that the policy impacts more black soldiers than others, given that 60 per cent of those with the disease are black soldiers. Richard Brookshire from the Black Veterans Project said that the policy “creates an environment hostile to our black troops.”

Responding to the criticism, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell defended the policy, stating Hegseth “maintains the highest expectations for our service members to uphold the professional standards of appearance, fitness, and discipline that define our warfighting force.”