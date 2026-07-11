Katie Price’s ex speaks out on Lee Andrew marriage

Katie Price’s latest romance has gained another unexpected critic–her former boyfriend Dane Bowers.

The former Another Level singer has dismissed claims made by Price’s husband, Lee Andrews that the pair had previously met, calling the story completely untrue while questioning the whirlwind marriage that has kept fans talking for months.

"He had told her that we'd met and I had DJ'ed for him, which is b*llocks," Dane said. "I don't understand how he can say things, fully knowing that he's going to get found out within seconds that he's talking crap."

The singer admitted he’s been watching the drama unfold like everyone else.

"It's like a soap opera," Dane continued. "I'm invested in the story now. But it's bizarre. Like, what the f**k? She's not stupid, so we're all thinking, 'What is going on?' Is it all a big, bloody publicity thing? I can't imagine it is – it's too deep to go that far."

Dane and Katie dated between 1998 and 2000, and she has repeatedly described him as the love of her life, even saying in her recent documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, "Dane was the love of my life. I loved him," before asking, "Why did he f**k it up?"

Despite the emotional history, Dane insists there’s no lingering bitterness.

"She says this every few months," he joked. "I'm not really one for regrets when it comes to relationships. Ours was a young, crazy thing. There were some great memories, but it was a long time ago."

While Katie’s new marriage continues to spark headlines, Dane appears content watching the drama from the sidelines–dad bod and all.