 
Geo News

Katie Price's ex speaks out on Lee Andrew marriage

Dane Bowers denies knowing Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 11, 2026

Katie Price’s ex speaks out on Lee Andrew marriage
Katie Price’s ex speaks out on Lee Andrew marriage

Katie Price’s latest romance has gained another unexpected critic–her former boyfriend Dane Bowers.

The former Another Level singer has dismissed claims made by Price’s husband, Lee Andrews that the pair had previously met, calling the story completely untrue while questioning the whirlwind marriage that has kept fans talking for months.

"He had told her that we'd met and I had DJ'ed for him, which is b*llocks," Dane said. "I don't understand how he can say things, fully knowing that he's going to get found out within seconds that he's talking crap."

The singer admitted he’s been watching the drama unfold like everyone else.

"It's like a soap opera," Dane continued. "I'm invested in the story now. But it's bizarre. Like, what the f**k? She's not stupid, so we're all thinking, 'What is going on?' Is it all a big, bloody publicity thing? I can't imagine it is – it's too deep to go that far."

Dane and Katie dated between 1998 and 2000, and she has repeatedly described him as the love of her life, even saying in her recent documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, "Dane was the love of my life. I loved him," before asking, "Why did he f**k it up?"

Despite the emotional history, Dane insists there’s no lingering bitterness.

"She says this every few months," he joked. "I'm not really one for regrets when it comes to relationships. Ours was a young, crazy thing. There were some great memories, but it was a long time ago."

While Katie’s new marriage continues to spark headlines, Dane appears content watching the drama from the sidelines–dad bod and all. 

Make us preferred on Google
Freddy Brazier rules out dating as he confesses love for ex Holly
Freddy Brazier rules out dating as he confesses love for ex Holly
Jesy Nelson says 'it breaks my heart' as twins wear spinal jacket in heatwave
Jesy Nelson says 'it breaks my heart' as twins wear spinal jacket in heatwave
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy post-wedding trip in Montana
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy post-wedding trip in Montana
‘Obsession', ‘Backrooms' gets Christopher Nolan's seal of approval
‘Obsession', ‘Backrooms' gets Christopher Nolan's seal of approval
Randolph Mantooth dies: ‘Emergency!' star was 80
Randolph Mantooth dies: ‘Emergency!' star was 80
Gemma Chan shares her bit on Anna May Wong biopic: ‘An icon'
Gemma Chan shares her bit on Anna May Wong biopic: ‘An icon'
Ariana Grande leaves ‘American Horror Story' season 13
Ariana Grande leaves ‘American Horror Story' season 13
How does ‘Five Star Weekend' relate to Jennifer Garner?
How does ‘Five Star Weekend' relate to Jennifer Garner?