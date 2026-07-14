Tom Holland takes over Timothée Chalamet’s 'spot' after major break

For years, landing Timothée Chalamet’s meant landing one of Hollywood's hottest young stars.

Now, insiders claim the script may be changing.

According to multiple sources, the Oscar-nominated actor is no longer the automatic first choice for some of Hollywood’s biggest prestige projects–a shift they say has more to do with perception than performance.

“No one stays red hot forever, but Timothée cooled off faster than anyone expected,” one veteran casting executive told a well-placed source by Rob Shutter.

“Just a couple of years ago, every major script landed on his desk first. That’s simply not happening anymore.”

Sources insist there was not a single turning point. Instead, they point to a series of public moments–including his endorsement of the Kalshi prediction market and his recent remark that he’d rather see the New York Knicks win an NBA championship than win an Oscar.

“It isn’t one moment—it’s a series of moments,” another insider explained.

“The feeling around town is that Timothée has become more focused on being a celebrity than protecting the mystique that made audiences fall in love with him in the first place.”

Some casting executives say another young A-lister is now getting the first call.

“For a lot of roles today, I’d call Tom Holland before Timothée,” a casting executive added.

“Tom has a reputation for being collaborative, dependable, and easy to work with. When you’re investing $100 million in a movie, those qualities carry enormous weight.”

Another insider summed up Hollywood’s fact-moving nature with a reminder every star knows well, “This town is ruthless. You’re only as hot as your last few months.”

Whether this is a temporary pause or a lasting shift, only Chalamet’s next act will answer that question.