Hilary Duff walks fans through her honest beauty secrets

Hilary Duff is not keeping beauty secrets under fold.

Duff, 38, has officially entered her “no-filter” era when it comes to beauty treatments.

The singer and actress is embracing cosmetic enhancements without hesitation, revealing that she has no problem talking about the procedures that help her feel her best.

“I love Botox. I’m obsessed with microneedling and salmon sperm [facials],” Duff told People magazine, adding that the increasingly popular treatment works “so well.”

It turns out she’s not the only fan in the family.

Duff laughed as she revealed she convinced husband Matthew Koma to try the facial, and now there’s no looking back.

“He’s obsessed. He loves it,” she said.

The candid beauty confession comes as Duff teams up with a body care brand as the ambassador and creative partner for the brand’s Fruit Fusion campaign, giving fans another glimpse into the self-care routine behind her glow.

Away from the skincare conversation, Duff has also been busy reconnecting with fans on her Lucky Me Tour.

The actress recently packed two sold-out shows in Los Angeles, where she delivered an emotional message to the crowd.

Those performances may soon reach an even bigger audience. Both Los Angeles concerts were professionally filmed, fueling speculation that a concert film could be in the works.

Whether she’s talking about Botox, sharing skincare tips or performing on stage, Duff is proving she’s comfortable doing things her own way–and she’s not apologizing for it.