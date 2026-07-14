PinkPantheress lands major Hollywood role alongside Matt Damon

PinkPantheress is heading to the big screen for the first time after landing a role in a major new Hollywood film.

The British singer, whose real name is Victoria Walker, joined the cast of an upcoming Universal Pictures project from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who are better known as the Daniels.

According to Deadline, details about the story are still being kept secret.

The 25-year-old will appear alongside a major cast including Matt Damon, Sandra Oh, Charles Melton, Sean Kaufman, Silvia Dionicio, Jackson Kelly and Michael Gandolfini.

This role, however, marks a new chapter for PinkPantheress, who first found fame through music shared on TikTok and SoundCloud in 2021.

The star quickly built huge fan following with her mix of R&B, pop and UK garage. Her short songs and personal lyrics, moreover, also helped her to create sound that stood out from other artists.

This year, she received two Grammy nominations for Illegal and her album Fancy That. She also became the youngest person and first woman to win the BRIT Award for Producer of the Year.

Other recent achievements include reaching number one on the Billboard Global 200 with “Stateside + Zara Larsson” and making the 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist.

Furthermore, Daniels and Jonathan Wang are going to produce the film.