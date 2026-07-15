Jon Stewart can't praise Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey' more

Late-night host Jon Stewart has heaped massive praise on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming blockbuster The Odyssey, calling the Greek epic a "staggering work" and confessing he was left completely spellbound by the production.

Speaking with the Oscar-winning director during a 20-minute chat on The Daily Show on Monday night, Stewart repeatedly enthused about the highly anticipated Universal Pictures film, which is officially set to hit cinemas this week.

The popular Comedy Central host made his admiration clear right from the start of the interview segment.

"Holy sh-t. It’s a staggering work," Stewart told Nolan directly.

"I was utterly absorbed and transformed by the powerful storytelling and epic nature of it. [It’s] just remarkable to the point, I feel like I know a lot of the tricks, but I don’t know how you did it."

He even went so far as to jokingly compare the director’s technical wizardry to magic, telling Nolan, "Here’s what I’m going to say: You’re a wizard, Harry. The film is spectacular. As always, you’re my favourite filmmaker."

Urging audiences to experience the grandeur on the largest screen possible, Stewart added that he appreciates the sheer intentionality, craft, and beauty that Nolan poured into the project, stating that he hopes everyone rushes out to see it in cinemas exactly as it was intended.

A major talking point during their conversation was Nolan’s famous, unyielding commitment to physical filmmaking over digital alternatives.

Stewart admitted he was particularly amazed by the practical effects used to bring the ancient maritime journey to life, asking the director if the film actually utilised real boats and real water.

Nolan confirmed that they did, explaining that because they were adapting The Odyssey, he wanted to truly take the audience on that journey.

While the crew certainly used every classic filmmaking trick in the book, Nolan explained that they felt it was essential to track down authentic locations and use a real boat.

He admitted it was a hard movie to make, but argued that it was difficult for all the right reasons, noting that an adaptation of The Odyssey should be hard.

Stewart also brought up a rare behind-the-scenes achievement, pointing out that he had heard Nolan actually managed to complete the massive production ahead of schedule and under budget, an occurrence he noted almost never happens in modern Hollywood.

Nolan explained that the reality was they had 100 days allocated for the shoot, but by day 91, the cast and crew simply could not have taken another step.

He said they finished at the exact right time because everyone was completely exhausted.

The cinematic adaptation of the famous Greek epic tells the legendary story of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, and his long, perilous journey home to the kingdom of Ithaca following the Trojan War.

Awaiting his return are his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, his son Telemachus, played by Tom Holland, and his loyal servant Eumaeus, played by John Leguizamo.

Along his dangerous path home, Odysseus encounters famous mythological figures, including the goddess Circe, played by Samantha Morton, and the nymph Calypso, played by Charlize Theron, while Penelope must fend off the advances of the treacherous suitor Antinous, played by Robert Pattinson.

Moviegoers will finally be able to experience the epic for themselves when the film officially opens in theatres on Friday.