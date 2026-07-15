Xolo Maridueña brings good news for ‘Superman' and ‘Blue Beetle' fans

Xolo Maridueña is officially bringing some incredible news for Superman and Blue Beetle fans alike, as the actor is set to suit up once again as the high-tech superhero in the upcoming sequel Man of Tomorrow.

Sources close to the production have confirmed that Maridueña will reprise his role as Jaime Reyes, marking his first time playing the popular DC Comics character since his debut in the 2023 film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto.

The exciting casting update places Maridueña alongside an already star-studded ensemble.

He joins a massive line-up that features David Corenswet returning as the Man of Steel, Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor, and Lars Eidinger as the formidable Brainiac.

The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Adria Arjona as Maxima, and Aaron Pierre.

Cameras have been rolling on the blockbuster since April in Atlanta, with filming scheduled to continue through the summer.

The confirmation of Blue Beetle's big-screen return is bound to delight fans, especially given the quiet status of the character's other planned projects.

Back in 2024, it was exclusively revealed that a Blue Beetle animated series was in development from Miguel Puga, Warner Bros. Animation, and DC Studios.

However, following a shift in strategy by HBO Max last year to prioritise adult and family programming over children's content, which was deprioritised due to underperformance, there have been no further updates on the animated show, which was targeting the character's large, younger fanbase.

While the animated series remains in limbo, fans can celebrate seeing Jaime Reyes back in action.